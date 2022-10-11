NZ pitches agricultural emissions pricing scheme, picks farm-level split-gas approach with crucial caveats

Published 05:06 on October 11, 2022

New Zealand has proposed a farm-level, split-gas approach to pricing agricultural emissions, and is seeking feedback on a consultation document as it searches for a way to bring down emissions in its biggest-emitting sector.