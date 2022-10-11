New Zealand has proposed a farm-level, split-gas approach to pricing agricultural emissions, and is seeking feedback on a consultation document as it searches for a way to bring down emissions in its biggest-emitting sector.
NZ pitches agricultural emissions pricing scheme, picks farm-level split-gas approach with crucial caveats
New Zealand has proposed a farm-level, split-gas approach to pricing agricultural emissions, and is seeking feedback on a consultation document as it searches for a way to bring down emissions in its biggest-emitting sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.