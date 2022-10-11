Investment fund raises €2 bln from over 50 investors for clean hydrogen projects

A Europe-based investment platform joint venture has closed a fund after raising €2 billion ($1.94 bln) in what it described as the world’s first and largest pureplay clean hydrogen infrastructure fund to focus exclusively on the entire clean hydrogen supply chain.