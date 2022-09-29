Washington state slightly tightens emissions budgets in final cap-and-trade rule

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Thursday published its final WCI-modelled carbon market regulation, making a slight alteration in the initial GHG budgets ahead of the programme launch in January.