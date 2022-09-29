Bipartisan US lawmakers propose bill to promote global forest carbon market development

US Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill to combat deforestation and aid global CO2 reduction efforts, including by helping countries to participate in carbon markets.