Project developer and industry heavyweight team up for climate consulting venture

Published 16:10 on August 31, 2022 / Last updated at 16:10 on August 31, 2022

A large carbon project developer and a European industrial conglomerate have signed a memorandum of understanding to offer climate consulting services to corporates to help them reduce energy-related emissions across the value chain, the two firms announced Wednesday.