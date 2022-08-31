Carbon Taxes > EU ETS reform talks pushed to October, MSR sale idea faces softer resistance

EU ETS reform talks pushed to October, MSR sale idea faces softer resistance

Published 14:45 on August 31, 2022  /  Last updated at 14:45 on August 31, 2022  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Inter-institutional talks on EU carbon market reforms are due to resume in earnest only in October, several key lawmakers told Carbon Pulse this week, making it virtually impossible to meet an initial goal to agree the mammoth Fit for 55 climate policy package in time for this year's UN climate talks.

Inter-institutional talks on EU carbon market reforms are due to resume in earnest only in October, several key lawmakers told Carbon Pulse this week, making it virtually impossible to meet an initial goal to agree the mammoth Fit for 55 climate policy package in time for this year’s UN climate talks.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software