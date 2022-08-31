Inter-institutional talks on EU carbon market reforms are due to resume in earnest only in October, several key lawmakers told Carbon Pulse this week, making it virtually impossible to meet an initial goal to agree the mammoth Fit for 55 climate policy package in time for this year’s UN climate talks.
EU ETS reform talks pushed to October, MSR sale idea faces softer resistance
Inter-institutional talks on EU carbon market reforms are due to resume in earnest only in October, several key lawmakers told Carbon Pulse this week, making it virtually impossible to meet an initial goal to agree the mammoth Fit for 55 climate policy package in time for this year's UN climate talks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.