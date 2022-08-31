Euro Markets: EUAs drop for seventh time in eight days as traders eye resumption of full auction volumes

EUAs fell for a seventh time in the last eight days amid a bearish mood ahead of Thursday's resumption of full auction volumes, while energy prices fell for a third day even as Gazprom closed the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for a scheduled three-day maintenance that many stakeholders suspect may be extended as Russia continues to put pressure on Europe's energy supply.