The EU’s total GHG emissions rose 6% year-on-year in Q1 but held below levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, the bloc’s statistics office said in an update on Tuesday.
EU’s GHG emissions hold below pre-pandemic levels in Q1 -Eurostat
The EU’s total GHG emissions rose 6% year-on-year in Q1 but held below levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, the bloc’s statistics office said in an update on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.