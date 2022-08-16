EUAs rose to another three-month high on Tuesday as energy prices continued to set records, with German cal-23 baseload power trading above €500/MWh for the first time amid widespread concerns that Europe may experience blackouts this winter as fuel supplies fall short of demand.
Euro Markets: EUAs hit new three-month high, UKAs set new record as energy markets boil over
EUAs rose to another three-month high on Tuesday as energy prices continued to set records, with German cal-23 baseload power trading above €500/MWh for the first time amid widespread concerns that Europe may experience blackouts this winter as fuel supplies fall short of demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.