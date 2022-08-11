Germany-based utility RWE is to restart all three of its reserve-held lignite-based power plants from October but does not expect to generate big earnings from them, the company’s executives said in half-year results on Thursday, while adding that power hedging had been much more “conservative” than normal.
RWE to restart all three reserve lignite plants, expects scant earnings from them
Germany-based utility RWE is to restart all three of its reserve-held lignite-based power plants from October but does not expect to generate big earnings from them, the company's executives said in half-year results on Thursday, while adding that power hedging had been much more “conservative” than normal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.