RWE to restart all three reserve lignite plants, expects scant earnings from them

Published 17:48 on August 11, 2022 / Last updated at 17:48 on August 11, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Germany-based utility RWE is to restart all three of its reserve-held lignite-based power plants from October but does not expect to generate big earnings from them, the company's executives said in half-year results on Thursday, while adding that power hedging had been much more “conservative” than normal.