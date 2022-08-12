German utility EnBW ensures coal supplies amid steady hedging

Published 13:38 on August 12, 2022 / Last updated at 13:38 on August 12, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

German utility EnBW has enough coal to supply its plants over the coming winter, it said in its half-year results on Friday that indicate the company won’t be impacted by low water levels on the river Rhine.