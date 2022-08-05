EUAs moved up 1% on Friday morning on thin liquidity despite a weak German sale, as the annual August auction supply cut continued to boost the market, with stable downward movements on gas and power markets also keeping some support for carbon.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs moved up on thin liquidity despite a weak German sale, as the annual August auction supply cut continues to support the market, with relative stability on gas and power prices also offering some strength.
