The European Council agreed on Friday to officially adopt a regulation mandating a voluntary reduction of gas consumption by 15% by Mar. 2023, including the possibility to back a so-called ‘Union alert’ where the target would become mandatory.
EU energy ministers rubberstamp gas-cutting measures, but opt-outs remain
The European Council agreed on Friday to officially adopt a regulation mandating a voluntary reduction of gas consumption by 15% by Mar. 2023, including the possibility to back a so-called ‘Union alert’ where the target would become mandatory.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.