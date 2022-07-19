Hong Kong stock exchange appoints head of carbon products

Published 07:23 on July 19, 2022 / Last updated at 07:23 on July 19, 2022

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has appointed a head of carbon and ESG products and markets, underpinning its ambition to establish itself as an emissions trading hub.