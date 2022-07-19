Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has appointed a head of carbon and ESG products and markets, underpinning its ambition to establish itself as an emissions trading hub.
Hong Kong stock exchange appoints head of carbon products
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has appointed a head of carbon and ESG products and markets, underpinning its ambition to establish itself as an emissions trading hub.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.