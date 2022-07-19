India’s Modi government will shortly introduce legislation to the country’s lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha, that will facilitate a national framework for carbon trading and boost clean energy use, according to local media reports.
Indian government set to introduce bill to establish carbon market framework, boost renewables use
