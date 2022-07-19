Indian government set to introduce bill to establish carbon market framework, boost renewables use

India’s Modi government will shortly introduce legislation to the country’s lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha, that will facilitate a national framework for carbon trading and boost clean energy use, according to local media reports.