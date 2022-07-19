ANALYSIS: Carbon removal technology interest surges in Australia, whether it works remains to be seen

Published 04:44 on July 19, 2022 / Last updated at 10:13 on July 19, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Technological solutions to remove carbon from the atmosphere, like CCS, CCUS, and Direct Air Capture (DAC) are gaining traction in Australia with support from the federal government, however the technologies’ ability to work as intended and the way it is being used by the fossil fuel industry remain deeply questionable, according to its critics.