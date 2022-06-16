The Australian government has officially updated its 2030 nationally determined contribution (NDC) with the UNFCCC, increasing its 2030 emissions reduction target under the Paris Agreement to 43% below 2005 levels.
Australia officially updates NDC to cut emissions by 43% by 2030
