Retired EU allowances from the Emission Trading System (ETS) will be used as substitute for removal offsets in a new global “hybrid” credit for the voluntary carbon market (VCM) until the removals market develops enough liquidity, the contract’s developers said on Thursday.
Retired EUAs to feature in new hybrid voluntary carbon contact
The carbon removals sub-contract forming part of a new hybrid standardised contract for the voluntary carbon market will be initially made up of retired EU ETS allowances until there is sufficient supply for a liquid removals market, the contract's developers said on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.