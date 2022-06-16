Analysis of LNG carrier emissions highlights industry knowledge gaps, shortcomings in carbon neutral claims

University researchers that conducted the first ever “onboard” study of methane and CO2 emissions generated from an LNG carrier have reported higher levels of methane emitted during the voyage compared with previous assessments, highlighting the importance of accuracy in collecting GHG data for fossil fuel shipments, especially those that are claimed to be carbon neutral.