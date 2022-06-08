Emitters in the North Sea will shell out a record £600 million for carbon allowances this year, analysts have predicted, as the emissions intensity of the UK’s oil and gas sector worsens amid rising UKA prices.
North Sea emitters to shell out record £600 mln for UK carbon allowances this year -analysts
Emitters in the North Sea will shell out a record £600 million for carbon allowances this year, analysts have predicted, as the emissions intensity of the UK’s oil and gas sector worsens amid rising UKA prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.