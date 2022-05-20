A German steel sector trade association has proposed the European Commission introduce new incentives into the EU ETS to encourage the use of scrap materials, according to reports.
Steelmakers should enjoy ‘scrap bonus’ under EU ETS, says German trade group
A German steel sector trade association has proposed the European Commission introduce new incentives into the EU ETS to encourage the use of scrap materials, according to reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.