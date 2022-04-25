Mitsubishi invests $100 mln in Bill Gates-led climate tech venture

Published 11:04 on April 25, 2022 / Last updated at 11:04 on April 25, 2022

Mitsubishi Corp. has become the first Asian investor in Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, a Bill Gates-founded programme funding innovative climate technologies such as direct air capture and sustainable aviation fuel, with Inpex and JGC among other Japanese firms announcing international low-carbon initiatives on Monday.