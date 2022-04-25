Mitsubishi Corp. has become the first Asian investor in Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, a Bill Gates-founded programme funding innovative climate technologies such as direct air capture and sustainable aviation fuel, with Inpex and JGC among other Japanese firms announcing international low-carbon initiatives on Monday.
Mitsubishi invests $100 mln in Bill Gates-led climate tech venture
Mitsubishi Corp. has become the first Asian investor in Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, a Bill Gates-founded programme funding innovative climate technologies such as direct air capture and sustainable aviation fuel, with Inpex and JGC among other Japanese firms announcing international low-carbon initiatives on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.