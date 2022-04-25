China’s nine regional carbon exchanges will band together to launch a unified offsets scheme, aiming to connect the many local offsetting schemes that have emerged across the country over the past year in the absence of a national market.
China’s carbon exchanges team up to streamline local offsets
