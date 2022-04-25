China > China’s carbon exchanges team up to streamline local offsets

China’s carbon exchanges team up to streamline local offsets

Published 11:53 on April 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:53 on April 25, 2022  /  China, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

China’s nine regional carbon exchanges will band together to launch a unified offsets scheme, aiming to connect the many local offsetting schemes that have emerged across the country over the past year in the absence of a national market.

China’s nine regional carbon exchanges will band together to launch a unified offsets scheme, aiming to connect the many local offsetting schemes that have emerged across the country over the past year in the absence of a national market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software