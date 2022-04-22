Africa > PREVIEW: Nations push paper, not ambition, in efforts to curb shipping emissions

PREVIEW: Nations push paper, not ambition, in efforts to curb shipping emissions

Governments are not short of ideas for a revised strategy to reduce GHGs from international shipping, but a proposal for a carbon pricing mechanism by a powerful group of nations led by China appears to fall short on ambition, according to documents reviewed by Carbon Pulse.

