PREVIEW: Nations push paper, not ambition, in efforts to curb shipping emissions

Published 21:07 on April 22, 2022 / Last updated at 21:07 on April 22, 2022

Governments are not short of ideas for a revised strategy to reduce GHGs from international shipping, but a proposal for a carbon pricing mechanism by a powerful group of nations led by China appears to fall short on ambition, according to documents reviewed by Carbon Pulse.