RFS Market: RINs plunge to 1.5-mth low as heating oil rips

Published 23:16 on March 8, 2022 / Last updated at 23:16 on March 8, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values crashed beneath $1 on Tuesday as market participants pointed to a plummeting soybean oil-heating oil (BOHO) spread as President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and gas imports.