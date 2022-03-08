CO2 output from California’s electricity sector dropped year-over-year in January as renewables generation increased and fossil gas waned, though record low snowpack readings portend a dire outlook for the state’s hydro supply this year.
California power sector emissions decrease in January, though drought worsens hydro future
CO2 output from California’s electricity sector dropped year-over-year in January as renewables generation increased and fossil gas waned, though record low snowpack readings portend a dire outlook for the state’s hydro supply this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.