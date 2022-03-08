PREVIEW: Q1 RGGI auction seen less likely to release additional allowances after global carbon downturn

Published 21:45 on March 8, 2022 / Last updated at 21:45 on March 8, 2022

The quarterly RGGI auction on Wednesday is primed to clear close to a new all-time high for the fifth consecutive sale, though a significance price retracement in recent days has cooled traders’ views that bids will trigger additional volume from the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR).