The quarterly RGGI auction on Wednesday is primed to clear close to a new all-time high for the fifth consecutive sale, though a significance price retracement in recent days has cooled traders’ views that bids will trigger additional volume from the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR).
PREVIEW: Q1 RGGI auction seen less likely to release additional allowances after global carbon downturn
