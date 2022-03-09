US, European oil firms forge different paths to net zero

Published 16:09 on March 9, 2022 / Last updated at 16:09 on March 9, 2022

The differing approach to the energy transition by US and European oil was highlighted at an energy industry conference this week, with representatives from Chevron, BP, and Repsol outlining how their companies plan to navigate the shift towards a low carbon global economy by 2050.