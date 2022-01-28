US agri-credit initiative targets 30 mln credits by 2030 amid global rollout

Published 12:38 on January 28, 2022 / Last updated at 12:38 on January 28, 2022

A US-based alliance that focuses on decarbonising agriculture expects to generate upwards of 30 million credits a year by 2030 and plans to expand its regional presence by striking partnerships in India, Brazil and one European country this year.