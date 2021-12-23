Carbon prices continued to fluctuate widely in very thin trading on Thursday morning amid a wider sell-off in European energy, as gas and power prices fell sharply amid reports of a flotilla of US LNG cargoes headed across the Atlantic.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
