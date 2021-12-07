ExxonMobil pledges net zero emissions by 2030 from Permian basin assets

US oil and gas major ExxonMobil will target net zero GHG operational emissions by 2030 from its operated assets in the US Permian basin, a prolific oil and gas-producing region in Texas and New Mexico, the company has announced.