Industry, experts call for major changes to EU’s CBAM border proposal

Published 18:35 on December 7, 2021 / Last updated at 18:37 on December 7, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, CBAM, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US / No Comments

The EU's proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) needs fundamental design changes, including adding export rebates, a testing period, and extended coverage to scope 2 emissions, a conference heard Tuesday.