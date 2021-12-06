VCM Report: VER bull run continues as buyers get less picky

Published 22:36 on December 6, 2021 / Last updated at 22:36 on December 6, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values marched higher this week as voluntary carbon market (VCM) sources reported buyers were becoming less choosey about vintage and credit types amid the year-long surge in prices.