UN carbon mechanism to take up to 3 years to build, ‘leaning on’ CDM rules

Published 19:08 on November 24, 2021 / Last updated at 19:13 on November 24, 2021 / Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Paris Agreement’s newly-established carbon market mechanism could take as long as three years to take shape, according to experts assessing the UN's pace after countries approved Article 6 rules governing future international carbon markets at the COP26 summit earlier this month.