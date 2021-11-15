EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:37 on November 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 13:37 on November 15, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs rose to a six-week high as traders reacted to bullish energy news and shrugged off speculation regarding an EU report into speculative activity in the carbon market.

EUAs rose to a six-week high as traders reacted to bullish energy news and shrugged off speculation regarding an EU report into speculative activity in the carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software