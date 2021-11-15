VCM Report: VER prices stretch records as traders digest Article 6 deal

Standardised, exchange-traded voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) continued to gap to new all-time highs this week though participants said the over-the-counter voluntary carbon market (VCM) was steady on Monday after nations agreed the Paris Agreement carbon credit rulebook this weekend.