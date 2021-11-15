Nations pledge to adjust voluntary units, not use pre-2020 offsets

Published 11:31 on November 15, 2021 / Last updated at 11:31 on November 15, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A group of nations has vowed to take a stronger line on carbon credits than those agreed at the Glasgow COP26 UN climate talks, pledging not to use pre-2020 CDM credits and to apply corresponding adjustments to voluntary market units.