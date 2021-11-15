A group of nations has vowed to take a stronger line on carbon credits than those agreed at the Glasgow COP26 UN climate talks, pledging not to use pre-2020 CDM credits and to apply corresponding adjustments to voluntary market units.
Nations pledge to adjust voluntary units, not use pre-2020 offsets
