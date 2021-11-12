The Canadian environment ministry this week pushed the back the release of final regulations for the federal Clean Fuel Standard (CFS), while noting it will refine the quantification methodologies for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) methodologies that can generate credits under the programme.
Canada narrows CCS crediting scope as it delays final Clean Fuel Standard regulations
The Canadian environment ministry this week pushed the back the release of final regulations for the federal Clean Fuel Standard (CFS), while noting it will refine the quantification methodologies for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) methodologies that can generate credits under the programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.