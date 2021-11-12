Americas > Canada narrows CCS crediting scope as it delays final Clean Fuel Standard regulations

Canada narrows CCS crediting scope as it delays final Clean Fuel Standard regulations

Published 21:56 on November 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:56 on November 12, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Canadian environment ministry this week pushed the back the release of final regulations for the federal Clean Fuel Standard (CFS), while noting it will refine the quantification methodologies for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) methodologies that can generate credits under the programme.

