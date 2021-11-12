REDD+ outcomes approved and tracked by the UN are moving ahead of Article 6 negotiations under the Paris Agreement, although others are pursuing alternative approaches or calling for restrictions to ensure the environmental integrity of global carbon trading.
COP26: REDD+ moving ahead of Article 6, but questions remain on approach, integrity
