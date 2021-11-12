California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values dug even deeper multi-year lows on Friday as traders said several kinds of market participants were seen unloading credits.
LCFS Market: California prices fall into $140 range as offers abound
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values dug even deeper multi-year lows on Friday as traders said several kinds of market participants were seen unloading credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.