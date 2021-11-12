LCFS Market: California prices fall into $140 range as offers abound

Published 18:22 on November 12, 2021 / Last updated at 20:04 on November 12, 2021

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values dug even deeper multi-year lows on Friday as traders said several kinds of market participants were seen unloading credits.