Americas > COP26: UN talks enter final phase as campaigners raise concerns about voluntary offsetting

COP26: UN talks enter final phase as campaigners raise concerns about voluntary offsetting

Published 12:05 on November 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:05 on November 12, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

UN negotiations over the shape of international emissions trade continued on Friday morning amid accusations that the current text could result in a net increase in global emissions by allowing some carbon offsets to be traded without being accounted for under NDCs.

UN negotiations over the shape of international emissions trade continued on Friday morning amid accusations that the current text could result in a net increase in global emissions by allowing some carbon offsets to be traded without being accounted for under NDCs.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software