COP26: UN talks enter final phase as campaigners raise concerns about voluntary offsetting

Published 12:05 on November 12, 2021 / Last updated at 12:05 on November 12, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

UN negotiations over the shape of international emissions trade continued on Friday morning amid accusations that the current text could result in a net increase in global emissions by allowing some carbon offsets to be traded without being accounted for under NDCs.