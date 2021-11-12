UN negotiations over the shape of international emissions trade continued on Friday morning amid accusations that the current text could result in a net increase in global emissions by allowing some carbon offsets to be traded without being accounted for under NDCs.
COP26: UN talks enter final phase as campaigners raise concerns about voluntary offsetting
UN negotiations over the shape of international emissions trade continued on Friday morning amid accusations that the current text could result in a net increase in global emissions by allowing some carbon offsets to be traded without being accounted for under NDCs.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.