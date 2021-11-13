COP26: Governments approve Article 6 emissions trade deal after overtime compromises

UN negotiations on a Paris Agreement Article 6 rulebook for international emissions trade made substantial strides during overtime at COP26 on Saturday, with officials lining up text that dilutes ambition upfront but sets firm long-term rules as governments battled on other issues.