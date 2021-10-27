EU proposals for applying international banking rules are likely to shield the bloc’s carbon market from being impacted by higher capital costs for banks, a financial industry body said on Wednesday.
EU banking capital proposal eases fears over carbon trading, says trade group
EU proposals for applying international banking rules are likely to shield the bloc's carbon market from being impacted by higher capital costs for banks, a financial industry body said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.