UK keeps carbon price floor in place for another year

Published 16:56 on October 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:51 on October 27, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments

The UK will maintain over fiscal 2023-24 its freeze on the rate of its Carbon Price Support tax on power sector CO2 emissions, the finance ministry said in its budget on Wednesday, while cutting fuel duty on domestic flights and cancelling a planned rate rise for cars.