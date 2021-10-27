The UK will maintain over fiscal 2023-24 its freeze on the rate of its Carbon Price Support tax on power sector CO2 emissions, the finance ministry said in its budget on Wednesday, while cutting fuel duty on domestic flights and cancelling a planned rate rise for cars.
UK keeps carbon price floor in place for another year
