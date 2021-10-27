Africa > Host countries can do more to leverage finance flows from the VCM -report

Published 18:14 on October 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:15 on October 27, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, International, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Host nations can do more to tap the voluntary carbon market (VCM) to help stimulate clean technology investments and help meet their Paris emissions pledges, a multi-stakeholder report published on Wednesday found.

