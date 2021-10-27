Host nations can do more to tap the voluntary carbon market (VCM) to help stimulate clean technology investments and help meet their Paris emissions pledges, a multi-stakeholder report published on Wednesday found.
Host countries can do more to leverage finance flows from the VCM -report
Host nations can do more to tap the voluntary carbon market (VCM) to help stimulate clean technology investments and help meet their Paris emissions pledges, a multi-stakeholder report published on Wednesday found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.