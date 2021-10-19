EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs plunge nearly 8% after technical breach triggers selling

Euro Markets: EUAs plunge nearly 8% after technical breach triggers selling

Published 18:45 on October 19, 2021

EUAs extended Monday's losses as sellers continued to test technical support levels on Tuesday, amid a general weakness in energy markets.

EUAs lost more than €4 on Tuesday after prices breached technical support levels, which traders said triggered a rush of further selling despite a relatively stable energy complex.

