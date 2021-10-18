EUAs fell steeply to a seven-week low at the end of Monday’s session, after having held at around Friday’s close for much of the afternoon. Gas prices retreated steadily even after Russia’s Gazprom declined to book additional transshipment capacity through Ukraine.
Euro Markets: EUAs drop to seven-week low as gas weakens after Ukraine auction
