The Russian government has taken more steps towards the development of a domestic carbon market, including setting MRV rules for companies and establishing a network of internationally-recognised emissions auditors.
Russia sets MRV rules, eyes verifier network for domestic carbon market
The Russian government has taken more steps towards the development of a domestic carbon market, including setting MRV rules for companies and establishing a network of internationally-recognised emissions auditors.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.