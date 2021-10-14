Americas > Guatemala signs $52.5-mln carbon forestry deal with World Bank’s FCPF

Guatemala signs $52.5-mln carbon forestry deal with World Bank’s FCPF

Published 06:43 on October 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 06:43 on October 14, 2021  /  Americas, International, REDD, South & Central  /  No Comments

Guatemala has signed an agreement with the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) that will see the central American state receive up to $52.5 million for reducing emissions from forestry and land use, the World Bank announced this week.

