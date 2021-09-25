Commodities firm Gunvor parts ways with emissions trading boss
Published 12:01 on September 25, 2021 / Last updated at 12:20 on September 26, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Gunvor's head of emissions has parted ways with the trading house, joining the wave of wide-reaching staffing changes this year as carbon market experts become hot commodities themselves amid soaring permit prices.
Gunvor’s head of emissions has parted ways with the trading house, joining the wave of wide-reaching staffing changes this year as carbon market experts become hot commodities themselves amid soaring permit prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.