Commodities firm Gunvor parts ways with emissions trading boss

Published 12:01 on September 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:20 on September 26, 2021  /  Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Gunvor's head of emissions has parted ways with the trading house, joining the wave of wide-reaching staffing changes this year as carbon market experts become hot commodities themselves amid soaring permit prices.

